Israel's Secret Mission: Cultivating Ahmadinejad as a Future Iranian Leader

Israel dedicated significant efforts to covertly develop former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as a potential intelligence asset and future leader. According to The New York Times, Israeli intelligence perceived him as a strategic tool for regime change due to his estrangement from Iran's ruling hierarchy and controversial political transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 14:58 IST
Israel's Secret Mission: Cultivating Ahmadinejad as a Future Iranian Leader
Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a revelation that underscores a dramatic shift in diplomatic dynamics, Israel reportedly spent years working to transform former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad into a potential intelligence asset and a candidate for Iran's top job, should the regime change. This operation, outlined by The New York Times and based on reports from American, Israeli, and Iranian insiders, highlights Israel's covert efforts to leverage Ahmadinejad's estrangement from Iran's leadership.

During his presidency from 2005 to 2013, Ahmadinejad was a staunch adversary of Israel, quickening Iran's nuclear pursuits and often advocating for Israel's destruction. However, it appears Israeli intelligence began to view the isolated leader differently after his break with the ruling elite. The report notes that ex-Mossad chief David Barnea even met Ahmadinejad in Budapest, paving the way for future dialogues.

Ahmadinejad's dramatic rebranding after leaving office captured Israeli attention. He criticized internal corruption, traded in his military-style wardrobe for business attire, allegedly embraced cosmetic enhancements, and adopted English—all moves that attempted to present a reformed public image while maintaining aspirations of regaining political influence.

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