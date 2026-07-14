ASEAN Talks Aim to Defuse Myanmar Civil War Tensions

In a bid to address Myanmar's ongoing civil conflict, the ASEAN special envoy held key talks in Thailand with ethnic minority rebel groups and the government-backed negotiation team. According to the Philippine foreign ministry, openness to dialogue was demonstrated on both sides, underscoring the significance of constructive conversation.

This effort follows a crucial face-to-face meeting between the foreign ministers of ASEAN countries and Myanmar's representative, the first since the military coup in 2021. The coup triggered nationwide unrest, evolving into a civil war involving various armed factions. The dialogue's success could redefine ASEAN's engagement, although analysts warn this may dilute the bloc's influence.

The parallel National Unity Government expressed skepticism over the dialogue's alignment with ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus and raised questions about its motive—an extension of the military's 100-day peace initiative. With millions displaced and thousands killed, the crisis in Myanmar remains a significant regional challenge.