Wall Street Earnings Spotlight Amid Inflation and Oil Price Surge

On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures showed mixed signals as investors prepared for a crucial inflation report and earnings releases from major financial institutions. Concurrently, rising U.S.-Iran tensions propelled oil prices upwards, posing fresh risks to inflation control.

JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup are opening the second-quarter earnings season. Market analysts are set to dissect these financial results for early indications of the health of corporate America.

This earnings period will critically indicate the robustness of this year's stock market rally, with geopolitical strains threatening to raise energy expenses. Meanwhile, Fed speculation on potential rate hikes kept traders on their toes.