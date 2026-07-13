The Heatwave Challenge: Safeguarding Italy's Cheese Heritage
Rising temperatures in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region threaten the Parmigiano Reggiano cheese industry. Farmers now keep barn windows open all day to manage cattle heat stress, impacting milk quality and production. Energy costs have soared due to additional cooling efforts, posing challenges to the preservation of this centuries-old craft.
- Country:
- Italy
The traditional Parmigiano Reggiano cheese industry in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region faces significant threats from increasing heatwaves. Farmers, who once opened barn windows only at night, now keep them open 24/7 to cool their cattle, crucial for maintaining milk quality.
As temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius, cows reduce their milk production by up to 10%. This impacts the delicate process of crafting Parmigiano Reggiano, which relies on local grass and hay-fed cows. Diverse cooling measures have inflated energy costs, stressing the production cycle and the ageing process in climate-controlled warehouses.
Parmigiano Reggiano has sustained a robust economic presence, generating €4.5 billion annually and expanding exports, especially to the United States. Efforts continue to preserve the industry's long-standing tradition amidst financial challenges and climate change pressures.
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