The Heatwave Challenge: Safeguarding Italy's Cheese Heritage

The traditional Parmigiano Reggiano cheese industry in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region faces significant threats from increasing heatwaves. Farmers, who once opened barn windows only at night, now keep them open 24/7 to cool their cattle, crucial for maintaining milk quality.

As temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius, cows reduce their milk production by up to 10%. This impacts the delicate process of crafting Parmigiano Reggiano, which relies on local grass and hay-fed cows. Diverse cooling measures have inflated energy costs, stressing the production cycle and the ageing process in climate-controlled warehouses.

Parmigiano Reggiano has sustained a robust economic presence, generating €4.5 billion annually and expanding exports, especially to the United States. Efforts continue to preserve the industry's long-standing tradition amidst financial challenges and climate change pressures.