Historic Bastille Day Parade: Symbol of Europe's Strategic Awakening

In a display of unity, 500 troops from the 'Coalition of the Willing' supporting Ukraine highlighted the annual Bastille Day parade in Paris. The event was designed to showcase Europe's strategic awakening amid rising tensions with Russia.

The parade followed a historic summit attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and around 25 Western leaders. Key announcements included the formation of an air-defense coalition, addressing Ukraine's pressing ammunition shortages as Russian strikes intensify.

Emmanuel Macron welcomed leaders such as Britain's Keir Starmer and Germany's Friedrich Merz to witness the parade, which included participation from 25 Ukrainian soldiers. The symbolic event underlined Europe's commitment to defend its values and security against unprecedented threats.