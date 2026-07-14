Explosion Rocks Stolt Magnesium Tanker in Arabian Sea

In a tense maritime incident, Stolt-Nielsen, a Norwegian shipping firm, reported that its chemical tanker, Stolt Magnesium, encountered an attack in the Arabian Sea off Oman's coast on Tuesday. The company shared this information with business daily Finansavisen.

A mysterious explosion from an unidentified external source hit the vessel, igniting a fire within its engine room. Despite the alarming events, all crew members aboard the tanker were reported to be safe and accounted for, according to updates from Stolt-Nielsen to Finansavisen.

As of now, the company has not provided further comments or details regarding the incident. The lack of immediate official remarks leaves speculation regarding the explosion's origins.