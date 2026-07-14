Frontier Airlines Takes Off with Starlink Wi-Fi

Frontier Airlines announced on Tuesday its plans to roll out in-flight Wi-Fi service in collaboration with SpaceX's Starlink, with installations set to commence in early 2027.

The Denver-based airline is pioneering this move among ultra-low-cost U.S. carriers, aligning with its broader strategy of upgrading premium amenities to attract more affluent customers.

While the financial terms remain undisclosed, analysts estimate a significant investment, as other members of the Indigo Partners portfolio intend similar installations. Despite some skepticism among competitors about the economics, Starlink's use of low-Earth-orbit satellites promises faster connectivity.