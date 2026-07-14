Frontier Airlines Takes Off with Starlink Wi-Fi
Frontier Airlines is set to become the first ultra-low-cost U.S. carrier to offer in-flight Wi-Fi using SpaceX's Starlink technology. This innovative move is part of the airline's strategy to add premium amenities, drawing in higher spenders and setting itself apart from competitors. Installation will begin in early 2027.
- Country:
- United States
Frontier Airlines announced on Tuesday its plans to roll out in-flight Wi-Fi service in collaboration with SpaceX's Starlink, with installations set to commence in early 2027.
The Denver-based airline is pioneering this move among ultra-low-cost U.S. carriers, aligning with its broader strategy of upgrading premium amenities to attract more affluent customers.
While the financial terms remain undisclosed, analysts estimate a significant investment, as other members of the Indigo Partners portfolio intend similar installations. Despite some skepticism among competitors about the economics, Starlink's use of low-Earth-orbit satellites promises faster connectivity.
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