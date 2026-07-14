India's Steel Export Surge: UK Market Set for Billion-Dollar Expansion

India's steel exports to the United Kingdom are on track to hit the USD 1 billion mark by fiscal year 2027, following the acquisition of more favorable steel quotas under the new India-UK trade agreement. The move, highlighted by a senior government official on Tuesday, promises significant expansion opportunities for Indian steel producers in a market protected by stringent import safeguards.

The revised quotas, covering approximately 100 tariff lines valued at USD 200 million, have now increased to USD 350 million, with further access to a residual quota. Historically, Indian steel exports to the UK hovered around USD 200 million. However, the enhanced access negotiated through this agreement is expected to substantially boost exports.

Part of a broader trade strategy, the agreement aims to expand bilateral trade across diverse sectors, enhancing Indian exporters' market penetration, especially in labor-intensive industries by reducing tariffs. With the UK's safeguard measures necessitating careful quota management, India's improved terms are anticipated to raise the competitiveness of its steel products significantly.

The trade pact not only promises diversification in India's export portfolio to the UK but also enhances domestic opportunities for Indian manufacturers. It is expected to strengthen economic links by facilitating increased trade and investment. The deal provides preferential access across sectors such as textiles, leather, engineering goods, and more, marking a significant step in unlocking India's export potential with a key trading ally.