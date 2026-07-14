Sanctions and Alliances: How Reza Zarrab's Case Changed Turkey-U.S. Ties

Reza Zarrab, a central figure in a high-profile U.S. investigation involving Turkey's Halkbank, has avoided further jail time after a sentencing hearing in Manhattan. U.S. District Judge Richard Berman sentenced Zarrab to time served, acknowledging his cooperation in the case.

The investigation accused Halkbank of secretly moving billions of Iranian funds in violation of U.S. sanctions. The case strained relations between Turkey and the United States but concluded recently with a resolution that could strengthen bilateral ties. The Justice Department settled with Halkbank, ending its prosecution in exchange for compliance improvements.

Zarrab's ten-year legal saga began in 2016 with his arrest in Miami, leading to significant personal losses. However, his sentencing now closes this chapter, coinciding with improving Turkey-U.S. relations and significant diplomatic progress, including talks on defense agreements and regional geopolitics.