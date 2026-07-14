Tensions Soar as Israeli Strikes Escalate in Gaza

In a significant escalation of violence, an Israeli strike and gunfire in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday killed at least 10 Palestinians, among them a 10-year-old boy and a senior Hamas police officer, according to local health and police officials.

The incident is part of a continuing cycle of violence that has seen over 1,100 Palestinians killed since the implementation of an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which has been unable to halt sporadic attacks. Meanwhile, four Israeli soldiers have also been casualties in the conflict.

The recent events occur against the backdrop of discussions in Cairo about the U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan, which aims for Hamas disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals, but progress has been limited, as Hamas points to Israeli violations as a barrier to peace.