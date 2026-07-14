Tensions Soar as Israeli Strikes Escalate in Gaza
An Israeli strike and gunfire have resulted in the deaths of at least 10 Palestinians, including a child and a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip. The escalation adds to the ongoing violence despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with notable tensions surrounding the Trump peace plan.
- Country:
- Palestine
In a significant escalation of violence, an Israeli strike and gunfire in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday killed at least 10 Palestinians, among them a 10-year-old boy and a senior Hamas police officer, according to local health and police officials.
The incident is part of a continuing cycle of violence that has seen over 1,100 Palestinians killed since the implementation of an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which has been unable to halt sporadic attacks. Meanwhile, four Israeli soldiers have also been casualties in the conflict.
The recent events occur against the backdrop of discussions in Cairo about the U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan, which aims for Hamas disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals, but progress has been limited, as Hamas points to Israeli violations as a barrier to peace.