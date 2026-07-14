Dimon Criticizes New Capital Rules: A Call for Fair Calculations

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon criticizes new capital rules, arguing that they unfairly penalize his bank and favor Wall Street trading giants. Despite JPMorgan's recent profit surge, Dimon advocates for fair calculation methods that reflect economic growth, questioning current policies that may hinder banks' abilities to support Main Street.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:04 IST
Dimon Criticizes New Capital Rules: A Call for Fair Calculations
  • Country:
  • United States

In an earnings call, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, expressed criticism towards proposed capital regulations, arguing they unfairly target large banks like his own. Dimon emphasized the need for clear and fair calculations of capital requirements, opposing artificially inflated figures that could impact banks' operational capacities.

This criticism comes amid JPMorgan's reporting of record second-quarter profits, buoyed by a surge in investment banking fees and market trading activities. However, the looming changes could mean a capital increase for JPMorgan, contrasting with reductions for other major banks' capital requirements.

The Federal Reserve, which leads the regulatory changes, remains silent as discussions unfold. The proposed rules evoke divergent reactions across the banking sector, with voices like Dimon's highlighting potential discrepancies that could influence banks' abilities to support broader economic functions effectively.

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