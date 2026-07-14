Dimon Criticizes New Capital Rules: A Call for Fair Calculations

In an earnings call, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, expressed criticism towards proposed capital regulations, arguing they unfairly target large banks like his own. Dimon emphasized the need for clear and fair calculations of capital requirements, opposing artificially inflated figures that could impact banks' operational capacities.

This criticism comes amid JPMorgan's reporting of record second-quarter profits, buoyed by a surge in investment banking fees and market trading activities. However, the looming changes could mean a capital increase for JPMorgan, contrasting with reductions for other major banks' capital requirements.

The Federal Reserve, which leads the regulatory changes, remains silent as discussions unfold. The proposed rules evoke divergent reactions across the banking sector, with voices like Dimon's highlighting potential discrepancies that could influence banks' abilities to support broader economic functions effectively.