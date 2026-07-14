Trump Shifts Strategy: Trade Deals Over Strait Fee

U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned a proposal to levy a 20% fee to secure the Strait of Hormuz, opting for investment deals with Gulf states. This reversal followed a series of attacks that risked further escalation in the region.

The decision came just hours before the fee was set to take effect at 2000 GMT. Trump announced on Truth Social a shift in policy, crediting discussions with Middle Eastern leaders. As a result, oil futures, which had risen earlier, saw trimmed gains.

Iran retaliated by targeting a U.S. Army base in Jordan, adding to regional tensions. The ongoing conflict has disrupted global energy supplies and inflamed inflation fears worldwide, while the U.N. has opposed any tolls on international straits.