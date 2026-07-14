Market Dynamics: Banks Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Shares in the U.S. witnessed a modest rise on Tuesday, driven by strong second-quarter earnings reports from leading banks and milder-than-expected inflation data. Concurrently, oil prices climbed for the second consecutive day amid geopolitical disputes between the U.S. and Iran over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The Consumer Price Index noted a 3.5% year-over-year increase in June, a drop from May's 4.2%, largely due to falling gasoline prices following a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. Despite these gains, oil surged again following renewed military confrontations, sparking concerns over energy supply routes.

Major U.S. banks like Bank of America, Citigroup, and JPMorgan Chase reported better-than-expected profits, with JPMorgan achieving a new profit record. Equity markets appeared resilient despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, although strategists warn of potential future market impacts.