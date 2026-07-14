Record Growth in Semiconductor Equipment Spending: A Boon for India

Global investment in semiconductor manufacturing equipment is poised to reach an unprecedented $165.9 billion by 2026, according to SEMI's Mid-Year Total Semiconductor Equipment Forecast. This represents a 23.2% increase from the previous year, driven by surges in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced chip technologies, positioning India as a significant beneficiary of this growth. By 2028, global spending is anticipated to hit $229.5 billion, marking five years of consecutive growth fueled by the demand for AI-enabled computing, high-bandwidth memory, and intelligent edge devices.

The Wafer Fab Equipment (WFE) segment is forecasted to reach $143.9 billion in 2026, while the semiconductor test equipment sector is expected to see a 31% increase to $15.3 billion, as manufacturers expand production capabilities. SEMI President Ajit Manocha highlighted that AI is a major accelerator for demand in more efficient chips, prompting firms to boost investments in cutting-edge logic and memory technologies.

With the global investment cycle at a critical juncture for India, the country has greenlit 12 semiconductor manufacturing projects with investments surpassing $20 billion. Government strategies like the Semicon India Programme and the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters aim to develop a formidable semiconductor ecosystem. SEMI India's President, Ashok Chandak, emphasized the alignment of global investment growth with India's mission to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities, innovation, and high-value employment opportunities.

Furthermore, India is rapidly becoming an appealing destination for global tech investments, with continued support for semiconductor equipment and materials. Although China, Taiwan, and South Korea are projected to remain leaders in spending, India's strategic regional diversification and government incentives pave the way for its emergence as a manufacturing hub, benefiting various sectors such as automation, precision engineering, and specialty materials.