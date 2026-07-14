Record Growth in Semiconductor Equipment Spending: A Boon for India

Global semiconductor manufacturing equipment spending is projected to reach a record $165.9 billion by 2026. Driven by AI and advanced technologies, this surge benefits India's semiconductor ecosystem. India has approved significant manufacturing projects, bolstered by government initiatives, making it a key player in the global market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:52 IST
Record Growth in Semiconductor Equipment Spending: A Boon for India
Semi logo (Photo@SEMI). Image Credit: ANI

Global investment in semiconductor manufacturing equipment is poised to reach an unprecedented $165.9 billion by 2026, according to SEMI's Mid-Year Total Semiconductor Equipment Forecast. This represents a 23.2% increase from the previous year, driven by surges in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced chip technologies, positioning India as a significant beneficiary of this growth. By 2028, global spending is anticipated to hit $229.5 billion, marking five years of consecutive growth fueled by the demand for AI-enabled computing, high-bandwidth memory, and intelligent edge devices.

The Wafer Fab Equipment (WFE) segment is forecasted to reach $143.9 billion in 2026, while the semiconductor test equipment sector is expected to see a 31% increase to $15.3 billion, as manufacturers expand production capabilities. SEMI President Ajit Manocha highlighted that AI is a major accelerator for demand in more efficient chips, prompting firms to boost investments in cutting-edge logic and memory technologies.

With the global investment cycle at a critical juncture for India, the country has greenlit 12 semiconductor manufacturing projects with investments surpassing $20 billion. Government strategies like the Semicon India Programme and the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters aim to develop a formidable semiconductor ecosystem. SEMI India's President, Ashok Chandak, emphasized the alignment of global investment growth with India's mission to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities, innovation, and high-value employment opportunities.

Furthermore, India is rapidly becoming an appealing destination for global tech investments, with continued support for semiconductor equipment and materials. Although China, Taiwan, and South Korea are projected to remain leaders in spending, India's strategic regional diversification and government incentives pave the way for its emergence as a manufacturing hub, benefiting various sectors such as automation, precision engineering, and specialty materials.

TRENDING

1
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
2
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
3
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
4
Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

MENA’s Health Systems Are Heading Into a Diabetes Storm

Beyond Prompts and Answers: What Really Turns ChatGPT Use Into Academic Growth

Fiji's Climate Challenge: World Bank Maps Growth Strategy to Protect Economy and Jobs by 2050

Israel's AI Revolution Could Raise Productivity While Reshaping Jobs Across Key Economic Sectors: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026