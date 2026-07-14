Inflation Dip Creates Fed Dilemma Amid Middle East Tensions

Consumer inflation in the U.S. showed a surprising slowdown in June, primarily driven by a decline in energy prices. However, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East might counteract this downtrend, keeping the Federal Reserve on alert for potential rate hikes.

The Labor Department's report shows inflation rose 3.5% annually in June, down from 4.2% in May. Energy prices, which plunged during a brief ceasefire in Iran, are now climbing again, threatening to increase overall inflation rates in coming months.

Food prices showed slight increases, while core inflation, excluding volatile sectors, remained steady. Markets are closely watching the Federal Reserve's response, with many anticipating a possible interest rate hike by September.