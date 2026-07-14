Tumultuous Monsoon Session Awaits Parliament Amid Turbulent Political Shifts

Senior ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, are set to strategize for the monsoon session of Parliament starting July 20. Political upheavals in opposition parties and crucial legislative agendas loom large. An all-party meeting precedes the session's kickoff, underscoring the charged political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 23:48 IST
Tumultuous Monsoon Session Awaits Parliament Amid Turbulent Political Shifts
Parliament building (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In anticipation of the monsoon session of Parliament beginning on July 20, senior union ministers will convene at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Wednesday. The meeting will deliberate over the government’s legislative agenda and strategy amidst a politically charged environment.

An all-party meeting has been scheduled for July 19 to discuss the government's planned legislative agenda and allow opposition parties to outline issues they wish to address. This meeting holds importance as it comes after a period marked by political disruptions within several parties.

Key legislative issues and political divisions, particularly within the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, are expected to dominate discussions. Additionally, the opposition plans to tackle various issues, including a NEET-UG paper leak and comments made by Rajnath Singh during Operation Sindoor.

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