Rahi Sarnobat Aims for Glory at ISSF World Cup and Asian Games

Renowned Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat is setting her gaze on the dual challenges of the ISSF World Cup in China and the Asian Games, following an impressive domestic season. The former Asian Games Gold Medalist recently clinched victory in the T4 national selection trials for women's 25m sports pistol, showcasing her elite caliber against a highly competitive field, as stated in a press release.

As the national team assembles for an intensive training phase, Sarnobat discussed the complexities of selection pressures, team dynamics, and her evolving mental strategies that contribute to her competitive edge. She emphasized that excelling within the intense domestic circuit necessitates exceptional consistency and a strict personal regimen.

"Securing a spot in the national team is tough due to intensely competitive trials," Sarnobat asserted. "I'm pleased with my process execution under pressure, proving that my recent efforts are on the right track. The objective now is continuous improvement and maintaining consistency." Her presence fortifies a formidable 25m Pistol team, merging seasoned expertise with the dynamic enthusiasm of India's newer shooters.

Sarnobat praised the balance within the team, stating, "Every generation adds something unique. Younger members bring energy and new perspectives, while experience aids in handling pressure and meeting expectations at major events." India's exceptional domestic pool in women's 25m Pistol is known for elevating international standards.

"Competing in India is incredibly demanding, a key strength for us globally," Sarnobat noted. "Training daily with talented athletes like Manu and Esha ensures we're constantly pushing boundaries, fostered by mutual respect." Over her career, Sarnobat has shifted her focus toward emotional and mental stability in high-stress situations.

"Hard work yields results, so I trust my preparation," she said. "I stay present in each shot, accepting all outcomes calmly, which aids in decision-making and recovery when things don't go as planned." Currently at a high-performance national camp, the team is honing technical and tactical skills ahead of major upcoming events.

"The camp is vital for refining everything from technique to conditioning," Sarnobat said. "Our goal is consistency and confidence for the World Cup, leading into the Asian Games. We aim to reach our full potential as a team."