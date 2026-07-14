Delhi Constable's Tragic End: Murder-Suicide in Kalyanpuri

In a tragic turn of events in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, a Delhi Police constable accused of murdering his wife has been found dead, having taken his life with his service revolver. The officer, identified as Manish Bhati, was the subject of a manhunt after reportedly killing his wife following a domestic dispute on Sunday evening.

Authorities located Bhati’s body on Tuesday evening in a park near Mayur Vihar, with preliminary investigations suggesting suicide as the cause of death. The alleged sequence of events began with a heated argument between Bhati and his wife, culminating in him stopping their scooter and allegedly shooting her. Passersby witnessed the harrowing scene, aiding the injured woman to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police launched a comprehensive search operation, examining CCTV footage to track down the absconded constable. As investigations continue, further details are anticipated to emerge, shedding more light on this heartbreaking incident.