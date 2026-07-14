Delhi Constable's Tragic End: Murder-Suicide in Kalyanpuri
A Delhi Police constable died by suicide with his service revolver after allegedly shooting his wife in East Delhi. The officer, Manish Bhati, was found dead in Mayur Vihar. The police are investigating the incident, which involved a fatal dispute while the couple traveled on a scooter.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, a Delhi Police constable accused of murdering his wife has been found dead, having taken his life with his service revolver. The officer, identified as Manish Bhati, was the subject of a manhunt after reportedly killing his wife following a domestic dispute on Sunday evening.
Authorities located Bhati’s body on Tuesday evening in a park near Mayur Vihar, with preliminary investigations suggesting suicide as the cause of death. The alleged sequence of events began with a heated argument between Bhati and his wife, culminating in him stopping their scooter and allegedly shooting her. Passersby witnessed the harrowing scene, aiding the injured woman to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police launched a comprehensive search operation, examining CCTV footage to track down the absconded constable. As investigations continue, further details are anticipated to emerge, shedding more light on this heartbreaking incident.