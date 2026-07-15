Bank Boost and Cooler Inflation Stir Market Optimism

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains on Tuesday, riding high on strong bank earnings and an unexpectedly tame inflation report, which bolstered investor confidence even amid escalating Middle East tensions. A noteworthy uptick in chip stocks helped propel the Nasdaq, although the Dow experienced more modest increases. The Labor Department revealed that the Consumer Price Index cooled beyond analyst expectations in June. This was largely attributed to easing energy prices following signs of progress in peace efforts with Iran, calming some concerns about inflationary pressures.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, during his first congressional testimony post-confirmation, outlined the central bank's strategies to mitigate rising price pressures. His appearance came against the backdrop of intensified U.S.-Iran hostilities over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, with resulting airstrikes pushing up crude oil prices and rekindling inflation fears. However, after the CPI data release, financial markets priced in an 83.4% probability that the Fed would maintain its interest rate post-July's policy meeting, escalating from 58.3% earlier.

The earnings season launched with five major U.S. banks reporting robust results, supported by trading activity and dealmaking. Goldman Sachs outperformed expectations due to an uptick in deal activities and uncertainty abroad which boosted trading. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America also rose after exceeding profit predictions. In contrast, Citigroup faced declines due to worries over costs, despite topping profit estimates, with Wells Fargo also slipping. Meanwhile, IBM's shares fell following a second-quarter revenue warning. Preliminary data shows the S&P 500 rose 28.69 points to close at 7,544.03, the Nasdaq climbed 236.48 points to 26,109.65, and the Dow inched up by 28.92 points to 52,527.56.