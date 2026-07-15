Oil Tensions Surge as U.S. Reinforces Blockade

The oil market witnessed a significant surge in prices, climbing about 2%, as the United States reinstated a naval blockade on Iran, reducing oil flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz. This strategic move has pushed up oil prices to a one-month high, with Brent futures rising by $1.43 to settle at $84.73 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude closing at $79.34, continuing a trend that has placed them in technically overbought territory.

Amid these developments, analysts express concerns over the potential for further escalation between the U.S. and Iran. As reported by an energy advisory firm, the ongoing military actions and proposed fees for guarding the strait have added layers of complexity to the conflict. Meanwhile, attacks have already disrupted global energy supply chains, stoking inflation fears and raising questions about a permanent peace.

Despite a momentary dip in prices, caused by a tempered U.S. approach towards Iran, the markets remain volatile. The energy sector closely watches upcoming U.S. oil inventory reports, which could indicate further shifts in global oil supply dynamics, especially in light of recent attacks impacting oil exports and refining margins worldwide.