The dollar declined against major currency peers after unexpectedly soft U.S. inflation data for June, affecting Federal Reserve policy expectations. Analysts cautioned that the relief might be short-lived as U.S.-Iran tensions elevate energy prices, sustaining speculation about an interest-rate hike later this year.

Despite the dollar index dropping 0.35% to 100.91, losses minimized post-Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's Congressional address affirming zero tolerance for heightened inflation. The geopolitical backdrop, including resumed U.S.-Iran Gulf clashes escalating oil prices over $85 a barrel, further clouds inflation forecasts.

With odds for a July rate increase falling sharply, investors heed signs of sustained inflation pressures. The Japanese yen responded to finance sector comments, hinting at potential domestic asset allocation reviews if necessary. Meanwhile, European currency volatility persists amid ongoing geopolitical risk assessments.