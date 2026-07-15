Market Optimism Surges as Inflation Cools and Bank Profits Climb

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq recorded significant advances on Tuesday, buoyed by strong performances from major banks and a more favorable-than-expected inflation report, escalating risk appetites amid Middle East tensions. The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index revealed a cooling inflation rate for June, largely driven by easing energy prices as U.S.-Iran peace negotiations showed progress. This development occurred as the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh provided Congress with the central bank's inflation control strategies amidst ongoing U.S.-Iran conflicts impacting crude oil prices and potential inflationary pressures.

In the wake of the CPI report, financial markets have adjusted to an 83.4% likelihood that the Federal Reserve will maintain its key interest rate post-July policy meeting—a notable increase from Monday's 58.3%. Markets predict at least one 25-basis-point rate hike before year-end, according to CME's FedWatch tool. Horizon Investment Services CEO Chuck Carlson remarked that the inflation data has softened the narrative for an imminent Fed rate increase, providing temporary relief for policymakers.

The commencement of the second-quarter earnings season saw big U.S. banks report positive results, spearheaded by Goldman Sachs' profit surge and robust dealmaking activities. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America also reported strong earnings, while Citigroup and Wells Fargo experienced stock declines due to expense concerns. In the tech sector, stocks led the gains as IBM's revenue warning impacted its shares significantly. The day's trading concluded with mixed results across major sectors, reflecting diverse performance across the market.