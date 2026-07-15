Senate Democrats Rebuke $1.15 Trillion Defense Bill Over Iran Conflict

In a significant move, Senate Democrats halted a $1.15 trillion defense policy bill, citing concerns over President Donald Trump's unconsulted military actions involving Iran. This decision reflects escalating tensions between the legislative branch and the Trump administration regarding military engagements.

The National Defense Authorization Act, despite a majority vote of 50-46, didn’t proceed due to falling short of the Senate's 60-vote threshold. Notably, GOP leader John Thune strategically voted against it to allow for a possible reconsideration. The blockage comes amid Democratic resistance to increased military budgets that they fear legitimize ongoing conflicts without proper authorization.

As procedural hurdles continue, the bill’s future remains uncertain, although historic precedence suggests eventual bipartisan negotiations. The NDAA, a typically guaranteed legislative success for defense policy, finds itself ensnared in political deliberations, reflecting deeper divides over national security priorities.