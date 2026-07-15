U.S. House Moves Forward on Year-Round Daylight Saving Time Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to implement year-round daylight saving time, ending the biannual clock change. The bill received a supportive vote of 308-117 and now awaits consideration by the U.S. Senate, with President Donald Trump expressing strong approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 02:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 02:57 IST
U.S. House Moves Forward on Year-Round Daylight Saving Time Bill
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  • United States

The U.S. House of Representatives made a decisive move on Tuesday by passing a bill that proposes the adoption of daylight saving time throughout the year, effectively putting an end to the biannual ritual of changing clocks. The decision was met with substantial support, reflected in the vote of 308 in favor versus 117 against.

Following this overwhelming approval, the bill now heads to the U.S. Senate, where it will undergo further scrutiny. The proposed legislation has received a strong endorsement from President Donald Trump, who has been a proponent of maintaining daylight saving time all year round.

Should the Senate green-light the bill, the nation would stop reverting to standard time in November. However, states would still retain the autonomy to opt out of observing year-round daylight saving time if they choose to do so.

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