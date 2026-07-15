China's Economic Slowdown: Structural Imbalances and Stimulus Strategies

China's second-quarter economic growth has slowed to its weakest point in over three years, falling short of government targets. Despite robust industrial output, weak investment and property slumps have created structural issues. Policymakers focus on domestic demand support, hinting at upcoming policy decisions to foster economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 09:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 09:23 IST
China's Economic Slowdown: Structural Imbalances and Stimulus Strategies
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  • Country:
  • China

China's economic growth in the second quarter has hit a three-year low, reflecting deeper structural imbalances within the country's economy. Official data revealed a 4.3% GDP rise, falling short of the anticipated 4.5% forecast and significantly cooling from the 5.0% growth in the previous quarter.

The mismatch between strong factory output aided by AI-related exports and weak domestic consumption underscores the challenges faced by the government. Analysts say policymakers will prioritize bolstering domestic demand, focusing particularly on consumption and infrastructure investment, rather than large-scale stimulus measures.

Investment has been sluggish, with fixed-asset investment shrinking by 5.7% in the first half of the year. The property sector continues to struggle, while new policies hint at fiscal levers being used to provide stimulus and drive future economic strategy.

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