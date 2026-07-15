China's Economic Slowdown: Structural Imbalances and Stimulus Strategies

China's economic growth in the second quarter has hit a three-year low, reflecting deeper structural imbalances within the country's economy. Official data revealed a 4.3% GDP rise, falling short of the anticipated 4.5% forecast and significantly cooling from the 5.0% growth in the previous quarter.

The mismatch between strong factory output aided by AI-related exports and weak domestic consumption underscores the challenges faced by the government. Analysts say policymakers will prioritize bolstering domestic demand, focusing particularly on consumption and infrastructure investment, rather than large-scale stimulus measures.

Investment has been sluggish, with fixed-asset investment shrinking by 5.7% in the first half of the year. The property sector continues to struggle, while new policies hint at fiscal levers being used to provide stimulus and drive future economic strategy.