Atlanta United bolstered its defense by signing Chilean international Paulo Diaz. The defender joins from River Plate, committing to a contract extending to the 2027-28 MLS season. Financial particulars remain undisclosed, but options for further extensions are in place.

In anticipation of the high-stakes World Cup semi-final clash between soccer giants England and Argentina, the Atlanta police are implementing strengthened security. The rivalry between the two nations is intense and draws historical memories of previous tumultuous tournaments, prompting authorities to take precautionary steps.

The Dallas Cowboys face a setback as defensive end Charles Snowden receives a three-game suspension due to a personal conduct violation. Meanwhile, in baseball news, the Red Sox have acquired outfielder Jahmai Jones from the Tigers in a strategic trade move.