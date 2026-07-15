Tragic Odesa Strike: Russian Attack Claims Lives
A Russian attack on Odesa, a key Ukrainian port city, resulted in the deaths of three individuals, with three others hospitalized. The incident was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration, highlighting the ongoing tensions and conflict impacting the region.
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Russian assault on Odesa, a strategic Ukrainian port city, has led to the deaths of three individuals, a local official confirmed on Wednesday.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of Odesa's military administration, conveyed via Telegram that three additional people were hospitalized following the attack.
The strike underscores the persistent hostilities and tensions in the conflict-ridden area, drawing attention to the human cost of the ongoing war.