ASML's AI Chip Demand Drives Revenues Beyond Expectations

ASML, the world's leading supplier of chip manufacturing equipment, has reported impressive second-quarter revenue and profit due to increased demand from AI chip makers, despite uncertainties surrounding sales to China. The company continues to hold a monopoly on EUV technology and is providing tools for Intel's advanced chips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 10:47 IST
ASML's AI Chip Demand Drives Revenues Beyond Expectations
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  • Netherlands

ASML, the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, revealed a notable increase in second-quarter revenues and profits, surpassing analysts' expectations on Wednesday. This rise is attributed to heightened demand from AI chip producers, which counterbalanced the uncertainty of sales to China.

For the three months ending June 30, ASML reported revenues of 9.33 billion euros ($10.90 billion), exceeding the analysts' projections of 8.80 billion euros as per LSEG's median estimates. Net income also saw a rise to 2.92 billion euros, outpacing the expected 2.62 billion euros, based on LSEG data.

The Dutch company uniquely produces extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines essential for developing top-tier chips. ASML's clientele, such as TSMC, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron, are aggressively boosting their capacity to meet AI-related demand. In a separate announcement, CEO Christophe Fouquet stated that Intel will employ ASML's novel High-NA tool for manufacturing its advanced "Panther Lake" chips, marking a technological milestone.

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