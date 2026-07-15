Slowing Chinese Economy Raises Concerns Over Growth Dependency

China's economy has experienced its slowest expansion in over three years, raising questions about the long-term viability of its growth model. The country's GDP grew by only 4.3% in the second quarter, falling short of its targets.

The Communist Party's Politburo meeting later this month is highly anticipated, as leaders will evaluate economic strategies. Meanwhile, economists emphasize concerns about the composition rather than the pace of growth.

Despite challenges, exports remain strong, but domestic demand and consumption are areas of concern. The property sector's struggle impacts household wealth, with considerable pressure on local governments to reduce costs.