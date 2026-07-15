Slowing Chinese Economy Raises Concerns Over Growth Dependency

China's economy displays its slowest growth in over three years, increasing worries about its reliance on exports and manufacturing. As policymakers turn to upcoming discussions to potentially adjust economic strategies, domestic challenges such as stagnant consumption and weakened investments raise questions about the sustainability of China's growth model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 10:52 IST
Slowing Chinese Economy Raises Concerns Over Growth Dependency
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  • Country:
  • China

China's economy has experienced its slowest expansion in over three years, raising questions about the long-term viability of its growth model. The country's GDP grew by only 4.3% in the second quarter, falling short of its targets.

The Communist Party's Politburo meeting later this month is highly anticipated, as leaders will evaluate economic strategies. Meanwhile, economists emphasize concerns about the composition rather than the pace of growth.

Despite challenges, exports remain strong, but domestic demand and consumption are areas of concern. The property sector's struggle impacts household wealth, with considerable pressure on local governments to reduce costs.

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