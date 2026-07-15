Malaysia Probes Digital Nomad Community Amid Israeli Allegations

Malaysia's Immigration Department has confirmed that members of a digital nomad community, led by U.S. investor Balaji Srinivasan, possessed valid travel documents. This comes on the heels of an investigation into accusations that Israelis were among these digital nomads, allegedly in breach of local regulations.

The investigation was triggered after certain social media users claimed The Network School, established by Srinivasan, the former chief technology officer of Coinbase in 2024, had participants from Israel. These individuals, it was alleged, entered Malaysia using passports from different nations.

Malaysian authorities are continuing to scrutinize these allegations to ensure compliance with their immigration laws, as the case has attracted significant attention on digital platforms.