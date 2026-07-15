ADB Expands Crisis Funding to Tackle Energy and Food Shocks

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has introduced a more flexible crisis response framework that will allow countries across Asia and the Pacific to access emergency financial support more quickly when faced with rising energy costs, food price shocks and supply disruptions.

The new measures were approved by ADB's Board of Directors through a policy update that strengthens three existing financing facilities. The changes come as governments across the region continue to face economic pressure linked to instability in the Middle East, which has driven up fuel prices, food costs and borrowing expenses.

ADB President Masato Kanda said the bank is acting before economic pressures develop into deeper crises. He noted that faster financial assistance will help governments protect vulnerable communities, maintain essential public services and strengthen energy and food security during periods of instability.

Updated Facilities Offer Greater Flexibility During Emergencies

The biggest change involves ADB's Countercyclical Support Facility, which will now explicitly cover crises caused by energy supply disruptions and food price shocks. The expanded scope means member countries can receive rapid budget support when they face severe economic stress caused by higher import costs, shortages of essential goods or mounting fiscal pressures.

Funding from the facility can be used to protect social welfare programmes, maintain critical public spending, keep essential government services operating and strengthen national energy and food systems. Countries seeking support will still need to demonstrate sound macroeconomic management and maintain debt sustainability.

ADB has also widened the coverage of its Contingent Disaster Financing programme. The facility allows countries to prepare for potential crises by carrying out resilience-building reforms before emergencies occur. Once agreed conditions are met, governments can quickly draw on pre-arranged funding.

Under the revised framework, financial support may be triggered not only through an official emergency declaration but also by clear economic indicators such as soaring fuel and food import bills, worsening current account balances or sharp increases in inflation linked to energy and food prices. The new approach also provides greater flexibility for fragile and conflict-affected countries as well as small island developing states.

Emergency Loans Expanded to Protect Essential Services

ADB has also updated its Emergency Assistance Loan programme by extending its coverage to energy-related emergencies alongside existing support for food crises. The change recognises that modern emergencies do not always involve damaged infrastructure but can still place severe pressure on public services and people's livelihoods.

Rapid impact assessments will be used to identify urgent funding needs, including disruptions to fuel and food supplies, rising costs of delivering public services and risks affecting healthcare, education, transport, water systems and other essential services.

The bank says these reforms are designed to help countries respond faster to complex economic shocks while strengthening resilience against future crises. By providing quicker access to financing and broader eligibility for support, ADB hopes its member countries will be better equipped to protect communities, stabilise economies and maintain essential services during periods of uncertainty.