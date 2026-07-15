President Donald Trump has retracted a proposal to impose a 20% transit fee on shipments through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, pivoting towards seeking investment deals with Gulf states instead. This decision comes amidst continued conflict with Iran and global concerns over energy security.

The intensifying tension between the U.S. and Iran has seen renewed attacks, causing regional instability. Iran launched ballistic missile attacks on U.S. positions, with other Gulf states facing aerial threats, while oil prices spiked in response to the blockade of Iranian shipping routes.

Criticism of the proposed fee came from international organizations, highlighting its lack of legal grounding. Nevertheless, Trump's shift towards economic collaboration, rather than additional financial burdens, has been seen as a strategic pivot amid fierce diplomatic negotiations and domestic pressures ahead of U.S. elections.