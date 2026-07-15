U.S. Backs Iraq-Syria Pipeline Reconstruction Effort

The United States is stepping up support for Iraq and Syria in their bid to reconstruct a vital crude oil pipeline between the two nations. On Tuesday, a State Department official revealed that this initiative might streamline the oil transport process in the region.

Significantly, this reconstructed pipeline could offer oil producers an alternative route, allowing them to bypass the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz, situated off the coast of Iran. This development is seen as crucial amid persistent geopolitical uncertainties surrounding the Strait.

Furthermore, the U.S. government expects American companies to have a significant role in this ambitious project, especially in aspects concerning the rehabilitation and future operations of the pipeline. This collaboration signifies a potential boost for bilateral relations and regional energy security.