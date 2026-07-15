China's Economic Crossroads: Navigating Slow Growth Amid Global Pressures

China's economy expanded at its slowest pace in over three years during the second quarter, highlighting a complex mix of weak household consumption and strong manufacturing and exports. The country's gross domestic product grew by just 4.3% from April to June, falling short of both the lower end of its annual target and broader expectations.

The economic data adds pressure on Beijing to introduce more stimulus measures, yet debt concerns might prevent major interventions. Analysts argue that the issue is not just about growth speed but also its quality, as domestic consumption and investment continue to show signs of weakness.

Despite strong external demand for Chinese goods, local challenges remain significant. A struggling property market and sluggish wage growth are hindering consumer spending, while exports, though robust, could face future risks due to potential tariff changes by trading partners. The debate continues as to how China should balance domestic demand with its current growth model.