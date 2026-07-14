Copper Climb: Peru's Output Boost

Peru, the world's third-largest copper producer, experienced a 2.3% increase in output this May, amounting to approximately 226,096 metric tons, the country's energy and mines ministry reported on Tuesday.

According to a preliminary ministry report, copper production for the first five months of the year showed a year-on-year growth of 3.3%, totaling 1.14 million tons.

Despite these gains, Peru's annual production remains stagnant at around 2.77 million tons since 2025, hindered by the absence of new projects, ongoing social conflicts, and declining ore grades at key mining locations, industry experts say.