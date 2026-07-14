Adani Group Soars to Top 10 in India's Brand Valuation

The Adani Group, now India's third-most valuable conglomerate, has climbed to the 8th position in the Brand Finance India 100 Report 2026. Valued at USD 8.48 billion, Adani Power leads as the most valuable energy brand, while the group's presence strengthens across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:36 IST
Adani Group Soars to Top 10 in India's Brand Valuation
Adani Group logo (Photo/@AdaniOnline) . Image Credit: ANI

In an impressive leap, the Adani Group has secured a position among India's most elite brands, as mapped by the Brand Finance India 100 Report 2026. Moved up to Rank 8 from 13, the Group has rapidly become the third-most valuable conglomerate in the country.

Brand Finance pegged the conglomerate's valuation at USD 8.48 billion, a marked increase from the previous year's USD 6.46 billion. This 31.3% surge is the most dynamic among the top 20 Indian brands, underscoring Adani Group's ascent to being a significant player in India's economic landscape.

A hallmark of the Group's growth is Adani Power, now India's premier energy brand, with a brand valuation hike of 152% to USD 1.8 billion. The report also recognizes companies like Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas for bolstering the Group's position within leading industry ranks.

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