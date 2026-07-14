Adani Group Soars to Top 10 in India's Brand Valuation

In an impressive leap, the Adani Group has secured a position among India's most elite brands, as mapped by the Brand Finance India 100 Report 2026. Moved up to Rank 8 from 13, the Group has rapidly become the third-most valuable conglomerate in the country.

Brand Finance pegged the conglomerate's valuation at USD 8.48 billion, a marked increase from the previous year's USD 6.46 billion. This 31.3% surge is the most dynamic among the top 20 Indian brands, underscoring Adani Group's ascent to being a significant player in India's economic landscape.

A hallmark of the Group's growth is Adani Power, now India's premier energy brand, with a brand valuation hike of 152% to USD 1.8 billion. The report also recognizes companies like Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas for bolstering the Group's position within leading industry ranks.