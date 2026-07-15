AfDB approves €81 million for climate-smart farming in Cameroon

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved an €81.2 million loan to help Cameroon strengthen agro-industrial development and improve climate resilience in the country's North and Far North regions. The funding will support the Programme for the Development of Agro-Industry in the North: Construction of Multi-purpose Hillside Dams (PDAS-1), a major initiative focused on expanding reliable water access for farming and livestock while helping communities adapt to the growing impacts of climate change.

The programme has a total budget of €88.74 million, with the Government of Cameroon contributing €7.54 million. At the centre of the project is the construction of multifunctional hillside dams that will provide dependable water supplies throughout the year, helping farmers and pastoralists maintain production despite increasingly unpredictable weather conditions.

Water infrastructure to boost farming and reduce resource conflicts

The investment is expected to improve agricultural productivity by ensuring a stable water supply for irrigation and livestock, increasing household incomes and creating new employment opportunities across northern Cameroon. Greater access to water is also expected to reduce competition over natural resources, easing tensions between farming and pastoral communities while improving access to essential socio-economic services.

Alongside the water infrastructure, the programme includes several climate adaptation measures designed to strengthen environmental sustainability. These include the installation of hydrometeorological monitoring stations, large-scale tree planting campaigns and the development of community forests that can help protect ecosystems while making local communities more resilient to climate-related shocks.

PDAS-1 marks the first stage of a wider agro-industrial development strategy for northern Cameroon. A second phase is planned to construct larger multi-purpose dams with a combined storage capacity of around 500 million cubic metres of water, creating enough irrigation capacity to support more than 40,000 hectares of agricultural land.

Climate resilience at the heart of long-term development

Léandre Bassolé, Director General of the African Development Bank Group for Central Africa and Country Manager for Cameroon, said the programme will help unlock the country's agricultural potential while creating jobs, strengthening climate resilience and attracting private investment. He said the project also supports Cameroon's efforts to reduce dependence on imported food by expanding domestic agricultural production and improving food security. The investment comes as northern Cameroon faces growing climate challenges. Rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns and recurring floods have increased food insecurity and disrupted the livelihoods of farming communities across the region.

Heavy rainfall in recent years has repeatedly damaged infrastructure, interrupted schools and economic activity, and displaced more than 275,000 people across the Lake Chad Basin. In 2024 alone, flooding affected more than three million people, highlighting the urgent need for stronger climate adaptation measures and more resilient water infrastructure. By improving water management and expanding agricultural production, the programme is expected to strengthen rural livelihoods while laying the foundation for long-term economic growth in one of Cameroon's most climate-vulnerable regions.