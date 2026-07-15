Stocks on the Rise Amid Takeover Rumors and Inflation Watch

U.S. stock index futures showed a slight uptick on Wednesday, driven by investor analysis of corporate earnings and anticipation of forthcoming producer inflation data. Meanwhile, PayPal shares saw a significant rise following rumors of a $53 billion takeover offer.

Premarket trading saw BlackRock shares climb 4.4%, fueled by the asset manager's better-than-expected second-quarter profits, benefiting from a market rally that increased the value of client assets. Market observers now shift their focus to Morgan Stanley's figures for more insights into the financial sector's health.

The second-quarter earnings season was inaugurated by major U.S. banks posting results that exceeded forecasts, supported by robust trading and a resurgence in dealmaking. PayPal Holdings surged nearly 22%, with details emerging about a joint acquisition offer from Strip and Advent International.