German Chancellor Warns Against U.S. Interference in State Elections

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday voiced his opposition to any potential interference by the U.S. government in Germany's state elections set for September.

During a statement, Merz stressed, "For our part, we do not interfere in American elections," emphasizing the need for reciprocal respect between nations. He further stated, "I do not want the American government or institutions close to the government to interfere in German elections."

Merz also underscored the legal framework in Germany that prohibits foreign entities from financing political parties within the country.