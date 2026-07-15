Ukraine's Determination to Safeguard Seaports Amidst Rising Tensions

Ukraine is resolute in its efforts to protect its seaports and maintain grain export levels comparable to last season, according to Deputy Economy Minister Taras Vysotskiy. The commitment comes as Ukraine shipped over 37 million tonnes last season.

Recent weeks have seen a significant increase in Russian attacks targeting the infrastructure of Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

These assaults also involve cargo vessels entering Odesa ports, aiming to export grain and other agricultural commodities, further complicating Ukraine's export challenges amid ongoing tensions.