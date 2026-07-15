Crackdown on Money Laundering: 22 Charged in Brazil

A significant law enforcement operation in Brazil has resulted in charges against 22 people for allegedly running a sophisticated money-laundering network. Authorities disclosed that raids were conducted in the states of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo as part of an investigative effort led by the Organized Crime Special Action Group (GAECO).

According to reports from media outlets such as CNN Brasil and G1, the network purportedly laundered money for three distinct criminal gangs. Officials from the Public Prosecutor's Office noted that the investigation remains ongoing and is working to uncover additional suspects involved in the illicit activities.

The network allegedly funneled millions of reais through newly established shell companies, employing advanced techniques like structured deposits and the recruitment of accountants to mask the illegal origins of the funds. Among those charged are individuals of Lebanese descent.