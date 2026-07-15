India's Booming Electronics Sector: A New Era of Employment and Exports

Over the past decade, India's electronics manufacturing sector has become a major employment hub, creating 25 lakh jobs. Women now make up 70% of the workforce in mobile manufacturing. With major government initiatives boosting production and exports, the sector is rapidly transforming India into a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:20 IST
India's Booming Electronics Sector: A New Era of Employment and Exports
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) (Image: MeitY). Image Credit: ANI

India's electronics manufacturing sector has significantly expanded over the past decade, creating nearly 25 lakh jobs. A notable aspect of this growth is the burgeoning participation of women, who now constitute about 70% of the direct workforce in mobile phone manufacturing, as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) reports.

The ministry highlights the sector as one of the fastest-growing sources of industrial employment, spurred by initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The mobile manufacturing ecosystem presently supports roughly 12 lakh direct and indirect jobs. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing, alone, accounts for employment for about 1.8 lakh individuals.

Meanwhile, mobile manufacturing facilities in regions like Hosur, Sriperumbudur, and Bengaluru continue to offer quality jobs to over one lakh people, contributing to a skilled workforce. The sector's production value has seen a substantial increase from Rs 1.90 lakh crore in 2014-15 to an anticipated Rs 13.11 lakh crore in 2025-26. Additionally, the massive surge in exports, transforming India into the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, underscores the sector's profound impact on the economy and employment landscape.

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