Breakthrough Robotic Surgery Treats Prostate Cancer in Bengaluru Senior

A groundbreaking robotic surgery has successfully treated a 74-year-old man with prostate cancer, highlighting the growing impact of robotic technology in medical procedures. The surgery took place at Medicover Hospital, Whitefield, Bengaluru, under the skilled guidance of Dr. Pramod S., a consultant urologist and robotic surgeon.

The patient, who suffered from urinary retention for almost a month, underwent a minimally invasive Robotic Radical Prostatectomy. The procedure boasts benefits such as enhanced precision, reduced blood loss, and a faster recovery period. Post-surgery, the patient was closely monitored and soon transitioned from intensive care to the general ward, ultimately being discharged in stable condition.

Dr. Pramod S. emphasized the importance of early detection and treatment in prostate cancer, one of the most prevalent cancers among elderly men. Regular prostate check-ups are advised for men over 50, particularly those with urinary symptoms or a family history of prostate cancer. Medicover Hospital continues to pioneer advanced robotic surgical care, assuring world-class treatment.