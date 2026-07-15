‘Dil Deewana Ho Gaya’: A Fresh Take on Family and Love

‘Dil Deewana Ho Gaya’, a heartwarming family drama, debuts on July 31. Produced by Ishpaul Singh Chawla, this film introduces fresh faces, showcasing a compelling story with melodious music. Shot across Mumbai and Manali, the narrative promises to captivate audiences of all ages with its engaging plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:02 IST
‘Dil Deewana Ho Gaya’: A Fresh Take on Family and Love
Dil Deewana Ho Gaya to Release on July 31; Producer Ishpaul Singh Chawla Introduces Three New Faces. Image Credit: ANI

In an exciting development for Bollywood enthusiasts, ‘Dil Deewana Ho Gaya’ is set to hit theaters nationwide on July 31. Produced by Ishpaul Singh Chawla under the Grandway Productions banner, this romantic family drama promises a fresh cinematic experience, introducing three debut actors.

Chawla, who has always had an eye for storytelling that resonates with common audiences, emphasizes that the film's strength lies in its captivating narrative rather than star power. Directed by Rajiv Shamlal Soni, the film boasts a score composed by Vishnu Narayan, who has crafted five memorable songs.

Featuring performances by newcomers Kajal Chauhan, Bhanuj Sood, and Shubhkaran Bhopal, the film has already generated buzz with its promos and music launch. Backed by a talented supporting cast, ‘Dil Deewana Ho Gaya’ aims to become a family favorite, promising memorable moments set against picturesque Mumbai and Manali locales.

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