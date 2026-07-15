‘Dil Deewana Ho Gaya’: A Fresh Take on Family and Love

In an exciting development for Bollywood enthusiasts, ‘Dil Deewana Ho Gaya’ is set to hit theaters nationwide on July 31. Produced by Ishpaul Singh Chawla under the Grandway Productions banner, this romantic family drama promises a fresh cinematic experience, introducing three debut actors.

Chawla, who has always had an eye for storytelling that resonates with common audiences, emphasizes that the film's strength lies in its captivating narrative rather than star power. Directed by Rajiv Shamlal Soni, the film boasts a score composed by Vishnu Narayan, who has crafted five memorable songs.

Featuring performances by newcomers Kajal Chauhan, Bhanuj Sood, and Shubhkaran Bhopal, the film has already generated buzz with its promos and music launch. Backed by a talented supporting cast, ‘Dil Deewana Ho Gaya’ aims to become a family favorite, promising memorable moments set against picturesque Mumbai and Manali locales.