China's Shrinking Credit Growth: Economic Slowdown Signals Concern

China's bank lending fell short of expectations in June amid economic deceleration, property market issues, and low business investment. While loans in June exceeded May's figures, they missed analysts' predictions. The People's Bank of China highlights a structural shift in finance, emphasizing diversified funding sources alongside its commitment to flexible policy measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:04 IST
China's Shrinking Credit Growth: Economic Slowdown Signals Concern
  • Country:
  • China

In a revealing trend, China's bank lending in June expanded at a slower-than-expected pace, raising concerns over the nation's sluggish economic growth. The figures, released by the People's Bank of China and analyzed by Reuters, highlight a persistent hesitancy in lending amid ongoing property woes and frail business investments.

New loans for June reached 1.61 trillion yuan, more than tripling May's total but missing the 2 trillion yuan forecast by analysts. The downturn is part of a broader credit growth slowdown, as total social financing and the broad M2 money supply both underperformed market expectations.

The PBOC, emphasizing a structural shift, pointed to diversified financing over traditional loans. The central bank promised flexible policy maneuvers to maintain liquidity but cautioned that without significant fiscal intervention, efforts to revive credit growth might fall short.

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