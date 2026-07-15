ASCENT: Pioneering India's Next-Gen Space Innovations

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Dhruva Space are joining forces to create the ASCENT Centre, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing India's space technology landscape through advanced research and industry collaboration.

Scheduled to open by late 2026 at MAHE's Manipal campus, ASCENT will focus on advancing space systems engineering by facilitating academia-industry synergies. The centre will feature cutting-edge facilities, including a Class 10,000 cleanroom and infrastructure for spacecraft development and testing, empowering students with hands-on learning experiences beyond traditional classrooms.

The collaboration marks a significant step in India's emerging NewSpace sector, promoting research and innovation in autonomous spacecraft technologies and space sustainability. With an eye on the future, ASCENT plans to undertake interplanetary missions and lead technological advancements, supporting India's growth as a global space leader.