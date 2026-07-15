India Boosts Mobile Manufacturing with New Incentive Scheme

The Union Cabinet approved a Rs 62,500 crore Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme to enhance India's global competitiveness in mobile production, aiming for Rs 39 lakh crore in production by 2031, along with increased exports, domestic value addition, and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:05 IST
India Boosts Mobile Manufacturing with New Incentive Scheme
Mobile phone production in India expected to reach Rs 39 lakh crore. (Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move to bolster India's position in the global electronics industry, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS). With a budgetary outlay of Rs 62,500 crore, the scheme targets mobile phone production worth Rs 39 lakh crore over its five-year duration, slated to span from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31.

The scheme offers differentiated incentive support ranging from 2.25% to 5% on eligible sales of domestically manufactured mobile phones. Furthermore, it provides additional incentives of up to 1.5% for local sourcing of components and sub-assemblies. To encourage innovation, an extra 3% incentive is available for product design and R&D, aiming to foster Indian brands and patents.

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the transformative impact of recent efforts in electronics manufacturing, highlighting that India has shifted from being a mobile phone importer to the world's second-largest manufacturer. The initiative is expected to generate 60,000 direct jobs, fortifying India as a global electronics manufacturing hub.

TRENDING

1
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
2
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
3
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026