India-UK Biomedical Research Phase-III: A Leap in Global Biotechnology

India’s Union Minister of State for Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, announced the launch of Phase-III of the Biomedical Research Career Programme (BRCP) on Wednesday, highlighting a substantial investment of Rs 1,500 crore. This funding includes Rs 1,000 crore from India's Department of Biotechnology and Rs 500 crore from the Wellcome Trust in the UK.

In his address, Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with facilitating India's rise in complex scientific ventures. The programme, a symbol of the strong bond between India and the UK, nurtures a culture of philanthropy in scientific research.

The BRCP initiative, now in its third phase, is set to assist India's transition from participant to leader in the global biotechnology revolution. Singh underscored the nation's bioeconomy growth, predicted to reach USD 300 billion by 2030, driven by biotechnology startups and advanced vaccine manufacturing capabilities. He urged for increased industry participation to translate research into practical healthcare solutions.