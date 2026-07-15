U.S. Producer Prices Dip in June Amid Middle East Tensions

In a surprising development, U.S. producer prices declined in June, suggesting that inflation was abating before the recent intensification of Middle East tensions. The Labor Department reported a 0.3% decrease in the Producer Price Index (PPI) following a revised 0.6% increase in May, challenging economists' expectations for PPI stability.

This decrease was largely driven by a 1.4% fall in goods prices, attributed to a 6.4% drop in energy product costs. Meanwhile, wholesale food prices also saw a 0.6% reduction, although service prices modestly rose by 0.2%. The collapse of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, which led to higher oil prices due to renewed military conflict and a naval blockade, added complexity to the economic landscape.

The Federal Reserve continues to monitor inflation, with the Consumer Price Index showing a 0.4% drop in June primarily due to decreasing energy prices. Despite expectations for no change in interest rates this month, traders are anticipating a rate hike in September amidst persistent inflation pressures.