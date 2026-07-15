Rishihood University Enlists Kshitiz Anand to Lead Design Renaissance

Rishihood University welcomes Kshitiz Anand as Director of its School of Design. Anand, an experienced design leader, aims to foster interdisciplinary education and societal impact. The appointment signifies an elevated focus on design as a strategic field influencing systems and communities, furthering the university's mission of transformational learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:07 IST
Rishihood University Enlists Kshitiz Anand to Lead Design Renaissance
Rishihood University Appoints Kshitiz Anand as Director, School of Design. Image Credit: ANI

Rishihood University in New Delhi has made a significant stride in redefining design education by appointing Kshitiz Anand as the Director of its School of Design. Anand, a veteran in the realms of design, technology, and social innovation, boasts over twenty years of experience and a vision to integrate design with impactful solutions.

His illustrious career includes leadership roles at giants such as Paytm and Tata 1mg, alongside the establishment of purpose-driven ventures. An alumnus of IIT Guwahati and Indiana University, Anand's work underscores the potential of human-centered design in addressing complex societal challenges.

Sahil Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO of Rishihood University, expressed enthusiasm over Anand's appointment, highlighting his unique blend of expertise and dedication to social impact. Under Anand's leadership, the School of Design aims to cultivate designers who can navigate and innovate within interdisciplinary frameworks, fostering the next cadre of societal changemakers.

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